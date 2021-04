Nezvěstný stroj s Kellnerem ohlásila firma až po dvou hodinách

Life is precious...

With the tragedy that occurred two days ago in Alaska, a helicopter crash that took the lives of 5 of the 6 souls on board, it is another reminder to me to live passionately, be kind and do what you dream of while you are able.



I can’t speak to their deaths, but I certainly can speak towards the lives I was lucky enough to be a part of with Greg Harms and Sean McManamy. These two embodied the joy of living life to the fullest in the mountains and both stil...l carried a childlike wonderment in appreciation for what they did and embraced the work they put in, to do it safely and responsibly. They are two of the best guides I know.