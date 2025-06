V Británii utekly dvě medvědice, ve skladu spořádaly zásoby medu

Oh my heart! 🥹



Recognise these two little bear cubs?



Mish & Lucy! Abandoned in a snow drift, Mish & Lucy needed immediate help. Wildwood Trust was asked to intervene and, well, the rest is history 🐻🐻



#wildwood #devon #otterystmary #wildwoodtrust #eastdevon https://t.co/Ox4Oc04XlA