Vraha dvouletého dítěte chtějí poslat za oceán. Jeho ochrana se prodražuje

VIDEO: Jon Venables, one of the notorious child killers who murdered James Bulger in 1993, is reportedly heading to Australia to protect his identity. @SarahHarris: "He has broken the law so many times since surely he doesn't then get that safety." #Studio Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Jon Venables, one of the notorious child killers who murdered James Bulger in 1993, is reportedly heading to Australia to protect his identity. @SarahHarris: "He has broken the law so many times since surely he doesn't then get that safety." #Studio10 https://t.co/JYgMh0PTjA