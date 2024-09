Aktivisté připevnili k mužským sochám modely miminek. Chtějí lepší otcovskou

Did you know that the UK has the worst paternity leave offer in Europe?



Campaigners have attached lifesize model babies in slings to bronze statues of men across central London and called on the government to improve the country’s parental leave options.



Activists from the new group, the Dad Shift, attached the dolls to statues of the engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, the actors Laurence Olivier and Gene Kelly and the footballers Thierry Henry and Tony Adams, in an attempt to focus attention on the importance of father-baby bonding.



Campaigners are asking for “parental leave that is affordable for people to take, gives a substantial allowance of time, and supports equality among parents”.



“Proper parental leave for fathers and co-parents is good for mothers, good for babies, good for fathers and good for society too. Countries with six or more weeks’ paternity leave have a gender pay gap that’s 4% smaller … meaning change can help grow the economy while helping British families,” says an open letter the group plans to deliver to the prime minister later this month.



The UK offers only two statutory weeks of leave for new father’s, paid at £184.03 a week. As a result, recent research found one in three UK fathers took no paternity leave after the birth of their child, and one in two families where the fathers took paternity leave reported struggling financially afterwards.



In contrast, countries such as Spain offer 16 weeks of paid paternity leave, which is the same length as maternity leave, while in Sweden parents, including LGBTQ+ and adoptive parents, are entitled to half each of 480 days of paid parental leave.



Japan allows up to 52 weeks of paid paternity leave, which is one of the most generous paternity leave systems in the world. However, only 30% of new fathers took it in 2023, according to the government – an increase from 2.3% in 2014.



Countries including the US and New Zealand don't have any national statutory paid paternity leave, while the average among OECD nations is 10.4 days.



Photographs by Graeme Robertson.