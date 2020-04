Dost bylo Corbynova levičáctví. Labouristy povede hledač kompromisů

VIDEO: It�s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party. I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again � in government. https://t.co/F Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party. I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again – in government. https://t.co/F4X088FTYY