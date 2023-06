Vyčerpaní, bledí a pohublí. Rusové soudí vojáky z Azova a jejich kuchařky

22 Ukrainians from Azovstal are on trial in Russia.



Russia has designed Azov battalion as a terrorist organization, so it wants to imprison Ukrainian Defenders from 15 years to life.



Of the 22 people on trial, 8 are women who were cooks at Azovstal.



It is painful to see our… https://t.co/YHR6ve8qY6 https://t.co/a10ebyMoEw