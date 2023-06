Prigožin ve sporu se Šojguem prohrál, musí čekat na prohru Ruska, míní Girkin

Terrorist Girkin-Strelkov believes that Prigozhin lost to Shoigu in their disagreement.



Allegedly, a few days ago a meeting between Putin and Prigozhin took place and there are rumors that Prigozhin needs to obey Shoigu's orders.



In Girkin-Strelkov's opinion, Prigozhin will now… https://t.co/hufGnSDmli https://t.co/IUuMUz9eve