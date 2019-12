Muž spálil duhovou vlajku, americký soud ho poslal na 16 let do vězení

Here's our old banner, the one that was burned in a hate crime this year. But, you know what? Hundreds of people responded with gratitude for that banner, people who don't even go to this church. If our witness to God's love of #lgbtqia people matters to you, please make a one-time gift or recurring pledge today.

https://www.amesucc.org/pledge.html

#stewardship #ona #pride #prideflag