Do Kyjeva přijel Trumpův zmocněnec Kellogg, má jednat i se Zelenským

❗️ BREAKING Keith Kellogg arrives in Kiev



“You know, it's kind of nice that I'm here. Just a few days before the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it's a chance to have a good time”. — He said after his arrival.



He also claimed that:

“We understand the need… https://t.co/dhwH3StYDu https://t.co/laX6taTUiE