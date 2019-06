Exmanžel zavraždil jejich pět dětí, přesto Američanka žádá soud o shovívavost

VIDEO: Amber Kyzer, the mother of five children who were killed by their father, stunned a courtroom by asking the jury to spare her ex-husband's life. "I'm speaking on behalf of my kids and not myself.." https://t.co/9IWbmJ3NOP https://t.co/xxIK3ovsOE Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Amber Kyzer, the mother of five children who were killed by their father, stunned a courtroom by asking the jury to spare her ex-husband's life. "I'm speaking on behalf of my kids and not myself.." https://t.co/9IWbmJ3NOP https://t.co/xxIK3ovsOE