„Tati, nedělej to." Běloch kvůli černochovi bezdůvodně zalarmoval policii

VIDEO: "You can't quite understand the feeling that it feels like to be African-American and have someone tell the police officer that this person has just now threatened you." - Wesly Michel on the father's statement that he did not intend to unfairly targ Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

"You can't quite understand the feeling that it feels like to be African-American and have someone tell the police officer that this person has just now threatened you." - Wesly Michel on the father's statement that he did not intend to unfairly target him based on race https://t.co/dO83eERMpX