Žena před pronásledovatelem utekla ke karatistům. Muž skončil v nemocnici

Meet Randall Ephraim, karate instructor. A woman ran into his dojo and screamed that a man had tried to kidnap her. Then a big, angry man ran in and tried to drag her into his car. Ephraim stepped in. Now the kidnapper is in a hospital. #WakandaForever https://t.co/q1vQtF9SCj https://t.co/gEGW1Ri5lO