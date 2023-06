Čína dráždí americký torpédoborec u Tchaj-wanu, ke srážce chybělo 137 metrů

⚔️ — On today, June 4, 2023, another incident involving Chinese People's Liberation Army and #UnitedStates Armed Forces took place in the #SouthChina sea.



A Chinese PLA-N vessel came within 150 yards (~137 m) of US Navy vessel USS Chung-Hoon and the Royal #Canadian Navy. https://t.co/lbFbdCyDIo https://t.co/5L1l41OW6g