Americké úřady varují před balíčky z Číny. Obsahují tajemná semínka

Today we received reports of people receiving seeds in the mail from China that they did not order. The seeds are sent in packages usually stating that the contents are jewelry. Unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.



Here's what to do if you receive unsolicited seeds from another country:



1) DO NOT plant them and if they are in sealed packaging (as in the photo below) don't open the sealed package.