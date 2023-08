Rusko v Záporoží útočilo na hotel hostící dětský tábor. Používá ho i OSN

Khrystyna and Svitlana were singing in the street in Zaporizhzhia an hour before a Russian missile strike on the city, and this video of them was filmed.



One of them died yesterday at the site of the strike. She was 19 years old. The other girl died in the ICU today. She was 21.… https://t.co/5ORamPrhXA https://t.co/1CoJFJg2dp