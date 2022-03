Rusové na frontě zabili matku dvanácti dětí. Rodina ji nemůže pohřbít

48-year-old Olga Semidyanova died in battle with Russian Armed Forces. She had been a Military Medic since 2014 in the Donetsk region. Olga Semidyanova was awarded the Mother-Heroine status as a mother of six children and six more adopted. #StandWithUkraine #closeUAskyNOW https://t.co/gGI0eXKAjd