Ukrajina hlásí zničení další ruské lodi. Potopily ji bezpilotní čluny

⚡️Russian Sergei Kotov patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet was destroyed last night by the Group 13 special Unit of Ukrainian Defense Intelligence.



As a result of the attack by Magura V5 naval drones, the Russian ship of project 22160 Sergei Kotov suffered damage to the stern,… https://t.co/uFwKDCAXkD https://t.co/0yAG9vqg8Y