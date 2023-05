Ukrajina popřela, že sestřelila systémem Patriot ruský hypersonický Kinžal

Defense Express showed a picture of the wreckage of the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile, which Russia used to try and hit Kyiv on the night of May 4. If confirmed, it will be the first successful interception of this hypersonic missile.



