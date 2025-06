The mystery artists responsible for a statue on the National Mall mocking President Donald Trump last week have done it again — this time with a multimedia work taking aim at comments the White House made about them.



On Thursday morning, a replica of an old-school television set spray-painted gold showing clips of Trump dancing was set up near Third Street NW in direct view of the U.S. Capitol. The set displays a 15-second silent video loop of Trump’s signature slow-motion shimmy from various times and locations.



In one, Trump is dancing next to multimillionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking minors in 2019 and killed himself while awaiting trial. A bouncy jingle from an ice cream truck parked nearby provided an unintentional soundtrack.



A plaque at the base of the statue reads, “‘In the United States of America you have the freedom to display your so-called “art,” no matter how ugly it is.’ — The Trump White House, June 2025.”



That quote is taken from a comment the White House sent to The Post last week in response to an 8-foot-tall artwork titled “Dictator Approved,” which depicts a gold-painted hand with a distinctive thumbs-up crushing the crown of the Statue of Liberty.



