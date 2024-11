„Co je do p*dele zač?“ Trump chce za ministra obrany moderátora Fox News

Who the f--k is this guy?



— Trump has chosen Fox News Commentator and Veteran Pete Hegseth, known for his opposition to “woke” Pentagon policies, as his Secretary of Defense.



— Hegseth almost killed a drummer with an axe on live TV.



— Hegseth’s limited experience in government… https://t.co/pQFZ6nPXHH https://t.co/qj9lGOypJ8