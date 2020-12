Žádný elán ani štěstí, jen deprese. Ve Stockholmu už 11 dní nesvítí slunce

Humor allowed at 09.04? Maybe not but necessary as this newsflash says ZERO hours of sun recorded in Stockholm in December. Worst in 86 years To add to this: 90 % of C19 virus die after 20 min of sun.Great. Thinking about https://t.co/3qQSMOKhKq Africa for Sweden? Anyone? https://t.co/8IHYyj2meH