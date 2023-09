G20 bude řešit ukrajinské obilí a zapojení Afriky. Michel potvrdil podporu Kyjevu

Welcome to India for the #G20 Summit!



President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen received by MoS @DoC_GoI @AnupriyaSPatel.



@eucopresident @CharlesMichel received by MoS @MoJSDoWRRDGR & @MOFPI_GOI @prahladspatel.



#G20India https://t.co/fwKBHdXG5Q