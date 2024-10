Italské surfařce probodl mečoun hrudník, téměř okamžitě zemřela

We've been silent for the last few days in honor of a client and friend who died in a sad accident while surfing one of the friendliest waves in the region.



She was hit in the chest by a needlefish and died almost immediately.



We would like to mention that we value the safety and well-being of all our guests, investing in safety items and basic first aid procedures both at the resort and on our boats, and we always guide our guests, giving them all the information and taking them to waves compatible with their surfing level.



Unfortunately, in this case, there was nothing we could do and we provided all the necessary support to help with the procedures for repatriating the body.



We do know, however, that she continued to do what she loved best and without suffering.



May you follow your path of light @giuliamamfrini and may you surf the eternal waves on the other side.



We leave our condolences to all her family and friends and hope that the joy and passion that were always present in Giulia's daily life will remain in the memory of all those who were lucky enough to know her.



Masura bagata!



