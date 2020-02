Američtí skauti léta zneužívali své svěřence, nyní vyhlásili bankrot

Today, the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and ensure Scouting’s future for years to come. Scouting will continue, and local councils have not filed for bankruptcy. See more information about the BSA’s announcement here: https://www.bsarestructuring.org/…/boy-scouts-america-file…/.



To victims of abuse in Scouting: We believe you, we support you, and we want to equitably compensate you. Read our Open Letter to Victims here: www.bsarestructuring.org/victims/