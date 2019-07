Vraťte se tam, odkud jste přišly. Trump rasisticky urazil kongresmanky

VIDEO: #13thDistrictStrong: I will #neverbackdown and no bully, even this racist President, will waiver the work we have to do for our residents of Wayne County. Together, we will fight back, speak truth to power, and become stronger for it. #rootedincommu Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#13thDistrictStrong: I will #neverbackdown and no bully, even this racist President, will waiver the work we have to do for our residents of Wayne County. Together, we will fight back, speak truth to power, and become stronger for it. #rootedincommunity #BoostAct #JusticeforAll https://t.co/XkAcPA3FlL