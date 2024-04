Šibal z Prahy podmázl průvodčího, s Lorenovou v negližé předběhl konkurenci

Beyond artistic talent, one thing a great portrait photographer needs is access—and in the 1950s and '60s, no one in Sweden had access to fascinating international subjects quite like Kary H. Lasch.



In "The Golden Years", which is on view until April 14, 2024 at @fotografiska.stockholm, some of Lasch's most famous work has been gathered under one roof, from humorous snaps of Salvador Dalí to candid moments with Sophia Loren.



Lasch was not only an incredible photographer but a world-class charmer, and as much as he was able to capture his subjects' fame and mystique, his own larger-than-life personality always managed to shine through. With his fearless attitude and networking skills, he was able to fling open doors that were closed to many other photographers. Having also covered the Cannes Film Festival for over three decades, Lasch's mostly black-and-white work is like taking a time machine back to one of the most important eras in Hollywood history.



Image credit: Salvador Dali grimacing, Port Lligat, Catalonia, Spain, 1950s © Kary H. Lasch / Bridgeman Images



#Fotografiska #FotografiskaStockholm #Photography