Sevastopolem otřásly výbuchy. Rusko hlásí odražený útok na svou loď

⚡️ The rescue vessel "Kommuna" allegedly hit in Crimea - local media



"Kommuna" is a marine auxiliary vessel in the Black Sea Fleet, a submarine rescuer. It is the oldest ship in service in the Russian Navy - it was launched in 1915.



There are no official comments about it at… https://t.co/PlMygYyvt5 https://t.co/Dan2eEYhJ4