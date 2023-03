Všechny vás rozřežu, hrozil Wagnerovec. Po návratu z fronty znovu zabíjel

Heroes of Russia: The convicted "Wagner" PMC mercenary returned from the war zone and was again accused of murder



Ivan Rossomakhin, a resident of the village of Novy Burets (Kirov region), was sentenced to 14 years in prison for murder in 2020. After the start of the war, he was… https://t.co/7Im7JGKuDY https://t.co/DlVwHbHKl2