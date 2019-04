Rusko zachrání stovku velryb, které chtěli místní podnikavci prodat Číně

VIDEO: WHALE JAIL: After months of public outrage, Russia will release nearly 100 orca and beluga whales currently held captive https://t.co/3XVkdiwReH https://t.co/VaQibRpLH4 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

