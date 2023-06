Čečenská jednotka dostala pro boj na Ukrajině obrněnce z Číny, tvrdí Kadyrov

Chinese-made Shaanxi Baojii Tiger 4x4 armored vehicles in service of one of the Chechen units. Presented today by Kadyrov himself.



Freshly delivered from China.



#Russia #Russian #China #Chinese #SVO #APC #MRAP #Chechen #Akhmat #Rosgvardia #Tigr #Today https://t.co/qNsFAfzWvk