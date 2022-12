Snad už začne ofenziva od Záporoží. Zničené město drží nad vodou starostka

orikhiv in my zaporizhzhia oblast is one of the most bombed city in ukraine. it suffers daily russian terrorist attacks and some streets have not a single building left intact. this name must also become synonymous with russian war crimes - please share

