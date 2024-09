Kurská operace donutila Rusy přesunout 60 tisíc vojáků, řekl Zelenskyj

Ukrainian forces reportedly made marginal advances in Kursk Oblast amid continued fighting throughout the Ukrainian salient on September 4. ⬇️



▪️ A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced in fields southeast of Durovka (east of Korenevo) and along the 38K-030… https://t.co/ORUkDF3Y5T https://t.co/sPsHKpaFJE https://t.co/yX2xFXpUXL