Další zásah. Střelou Neptun jsme trefili loď Kosťantyn Olšanskyj, hlásí Kyjev

⚡️Ukraine claimed it hit Russian Project 775 Ropucha-class landing ship Konstantin Olshansky with a Neptune R-360 anti ship missile. After taking damage, the ship is now taken out of service while exact damage is being determined, navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said.



