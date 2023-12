Írán se naštval na Rusko kvůli sporným ostrovům. Předvolal si jeho velvyslance

🚨🇺🇸🇷🇺🇮🇷 As Russian officials meet CIA delegation in Dubai to discuss Ukraine war, Russian delegation in Morocco sides with UAE in its conflict with Iran over 3 disputed Island in the "Persian" Gulf.

Three islands: Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb have been controlled by… https://t.co/PkDTR2h3B6 https://t.co/qmCjxfKV5Y