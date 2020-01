Nezabíjejte nás, prosila Íránce herečka, která stála u zrodu #MeToo

VIDEO: Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani ht Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani https://t.co/YE54CqGCdr