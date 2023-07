Řidič v BMW na dálnici smetl těhotnou herečku. Zběsilou jízdu sám natočil

Managed to get some better pics of me and my beautiful talented Gorgeous friend and co star "Jess"(@hollyoaksofficial ) Frankie Hough who was sadly recently killed carrying her unborn child. Her two little boys (ages 2 and 8 and nephew 4) travelling in the back of the car on the M66 are fighting for their lives in hospital but seem to be doing better.

The bastard dangerous driver who i do feel sorry for as im sure he never set out to hurt anyone has been charged. However Frankie will never get to see her family again and as for her unborn child who never even got a chance in life let alone her two little Gorgeous boys and nephew won't see their mum or aunty again. My heart and prayers goes out to them and the husband who g-d knows how he's coping right now and also her adorable sister's and parents. May we all come together and do what we can to help and support u. I am truly devastated and hurting more than u know, to only find this out yesterday 2 weeks after it happened i feel a bit hopeless but know that Gd will help you all through it somehow and just maybe had a bigger plan for those two. I also feel that the only way to move on is to forgive that man who obviously should not have been on the road. This just solidifies things for me about driving dangerously or fast especially when not in a good head space. Look at what can happen, its actually just too painful to even think about right now.

Pls donate to help this poor poor family much love and thanks P.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/pregnant-mum-frankie-3-children-fight-for-life