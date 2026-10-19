Revenge isn’t enough: Democrats must govern. Don’t give up on the US, says Harman

Merely investigating Trump will not save the country; Democrats must prove they can actually govern. Longtime Congresswoman and national security veteran Jane Harman spoke candidly in Prague about the West’s vulnerabilities: a lack of strategy, cutbacks in the intelligence community, and a ticking debt bomb. Yet, despite rising extremes in politics, she remains convinced that the transatlantic alliance will weather the storm.

The congressional elections are right around the corner. Democrats have a chance to win a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. What should be the recipe for victory in swing districts, where you happen to have extensive personal experience?

Regarding swing districts—exactly, I had a very tough seat myself. Early on, my district leaned Republican, and only toward the end did it become safe for Democrats. That was hard for me too, because I faced opposition first from the right and then from the left. Yet I always won; I never lost my seat. As for today’s Democrats, they do have a strategy to win to some degree. They are effectively tying Republicans to a president who is currently unpopular, and many people will simply turn out to vote against Trump.

The U.S. may not be the ideal partner right now, but historically it has been, and it must be once again. Europe is stepping up, NATO and the EU are growing more solid, and although you are also facing waves of populism, the bond between Europe and America remains an unmatched engine for freedom, values, and economic success. Jane Harman

But a strategy to win an election is not enough—we need a strategy to govern. If Democrats take the majority in both the House and the Senate, the true test will be whether they focus solely on retribution and investigating the Trump administration, or if they offer actual solutions.

One of our greatest perils is our national debt: the annual deficit stands at two trillion dollars, and total debt has reached 40 trillion. If a debt crisis hits us, it will be a catastrophic blow to national security. I want people not just to vote out of defiance, but for competent governance. If we don’t soon figure out how to actually govern and tackle hard problems, we will forfeit our global leadership role—and that pains me deeply.

The elections could change that. Yet the Democratic Party seems to be between dilema on its progressive wing and the political center. Do you still recognize the party where you once stood as a leading face of the more conservative „Blue Dogs“?

You’ve done your homework, good for you! (laughs) Yes, I am a moderate—not on social issues, but on economic, defense, and business issues, yes. Above all, however, I want a functional Congress. My concern isn’t just that progressive and moderate Democrats get along; what is crucial is that they find common ground with Republicans so that the entire institution works.

Building directly on that: you were renowned for your willingness to work with the George W. Bush administration and other Republicans. Is that kind of cooperation even feasible in the political climate Donald Trump has established?

Throughout my career, I always worked with Republicans—not on every issue, but certainly on critical national security matters. The goal was to solve hard problems for the country, not merely to get re-elected.

Right now, that isn’t possible, but after the upcoming midterm elections, I hope it will be. My objective isn’t simply a shift in power and winning a Democratic majority, but ensuring that the elected officials can sit down at the same table.

In this context: isn’t Congress relinquishing its constitutional role by—as you aptly paraphrased the acronym CACO—essentially having „Congress Always Chicken Out“?

Yes, that stems from my play on the well-known TACO—“Trump Always Chickens Out“. I modeled my slogan directly after that. Congress has avoided solving hard problems and is fading away as the Article I branch of our government. We have three branches: Congress, the President, and the courts. Congress is supposed to make the laws and conduct oversight to ensure the President follows the law—and right now, it is doing neither and evading responsibility.

If Democrats win control of Congress, can we expect Trump to become more pragmatic and rational as a result of losing some of his leverage?

Hard to say. Trump has an extraordinary ability to leverage pressure and attacks against him to emerge even stronger. My goal, however, is not revenge, but a functional government. If we can build on what his administration managed to get right—whether it was the new USMCA trade agreement, the Abraham Accords in the Middle East, or efforts to foster innovation within the Defense Department—that would only be a good thing. It would be a tragedy if we merely swapped seats in Congress and left the real problems unaddressed.

Speaking of a lack of strategy—you led the Wilson Center for an entire decade, an institution built on nonpartisan research. Do facts and data still drive decisionmaking in Washington today, or have ideology and emotion taken over?

It would take me five hours to answer that entire question. But let me say this: I served in Congress for nine terms, and in the middle of my ninth term, I left to become president and CEO of the Wilson Center. That was because I believed—and still believe—that Woodrow Wilson was our first internationalist president, and that the Center embodies two core values: internationalism and bipartisanship. Both are sadly missing in Congress today.

Pohled na washingtonský Kapitol, sídlo amerického Kongresu (3. října 2023)

There is a story that illustrates this: Shortly after I became president of the Center, Fred Malek flew Madeleine Albright and me to Prague on his private plane. He was a CzechAmerican, head of the American-Czech Business Council, and chairman of the board of the Wilson Center. He was a Republican; Madeleine and I were Democrats. We flew in for the re-dedication ceremony of the restored Woodrow Wilson statue outside the main railway station, which had originally been destroyed by the Nazis. During the ceremony, I sat next to Václav Havel, who was very ill at the time and passed away later that year. To me, the Wilson Center always embodied what I passionately believe in— international engagement and the ability to find common ground across the political spectrum. Sadly, those principles are losing ground today due to actions taken by the current administration.

In your book Insanity Defense, you describe how the West repeatedly makes the same strategic mistakes. Have we managed to break out of this circle, or are we still trapped in it?

No, I don’t think we have escaped it. We are paying a very high penalty in the world because we keep repeating our mistakes. Innovation in defense is way behind where it needs to be. We could all learn lessons from Ukraine and the heroic way it is fighting off this unfair, unlawful Russian aggression.

Looking at the escalation surrounding Iran and across the Middle East, as well as other regions, doesn’t the Western approach seem merely reactive? Aren’t we just managing crises from one moment to the next?

We have no long-term strategy, and we are paying a very high price for it. What our Defense Department refers to as „lethality“ is important, but it is not a strategy. And what is happening now with the Houthis and Saudi Arabia clearly demonstrates that the conflict is expanding, not shrinking.

In connection with America’s global role and the upcoming elections: Donald Trump is sending very mixed signals regarding Russia and Ukraine—such as softening sanctions to drive down fuel prices ahead of the vote. What is he really trying to accomplish?

By lowering fuel costs, Trump is trying to score votes ahead of the election, but I don’t think it will work. I wish our government would unconditionally honor its commitments to Ukraine—meaning providing funding and imposing punitive sanctions on Russia. The President’s stance on Putin is deeply contradictory, and inviting him to the G20 summit in Florida flies directly in the face of international law, the UN Charter, and the security pledges Russia gave Ukraine in 1994.

Yet it’s not just Trump. As Freedom House has documented, the level of global freedom has been steadily declining for two decades. The watershed moment was September 11, after which American policy shifted dramatically, and not for the better.

Following 9/11, the fight against terrorism became the very symbol of bipartisan consensus. Yet today, across various contexts, you warn that this threat hasn’t vanished—it has merely evolved. Is the West prepared?

I have grave concerns about this. Bioterrorism and the spread of dangerous pathogens pose an immense threat—as seen in the recent mysterious deaths in Russia from illnesses resembling the plague. Equally dangerous is the hybrid warfare and drone strikes that Russia is waging not just against Ukraine, but against Europe as a whole. In the United States, we have unfortunately made severe cuts to the intelligence community, and its leadership—particularly within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)—is not as strong as it needs to be. Yet timely intelligence is absolutely vital to preventing future attacks.

Do we have any tools to counter these new threats? Does the answer lie in better protecting society and educating the public?

That is certainly part of it. In the U.S., ever since 9/11, we have had the „If you see something, say something“ campaign, which relies on public awareness. Society must be resilient.

Defending society, therefore, does not rely solely on „lethality“. It means building civil resilience, but also effectively deploying soft power—diplomacy and foreign assistance. The current administration, however, has dramatically gutted these tools and practically decimated USAID, which I consider a fatal act of short-sightedness.

With American political parties increasingly pulled toward their extremes and external defense slipping down the priority list, how should European allies prepare?

The extreme wings are strong in both parties today, but I am not giving up on the moderate center. Nor must we give up on the transatlantic partnership. While neither the current President nor the Vice President shows much respect for Europe—I heard their remarks at the Munich Security Conference and found them very disparaging— most Americans do not share that view.

My advice to Europe is clear: Be strong, get even stronger, but don’t give up on the United States. The U.S. may not be the ideal partner right now, but historically it has been, and it must be once again. Europe is stepping up, NATO and the EU are growing more solid, and although you are also facing waves of populism, the bond between Europe and America remains an unmatched engine for freedom, values, and economic success.