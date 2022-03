Potápěči našli vrak lodi, která se potopila při bouři před více než 130 lety

It's been quite an exciting day as we announce the discovery of the shipwreck "Atlanta". For 130 years it's been alone on the bottom of Lake Superior, until last year when our research team at the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society along with Marine Sonic Technology https://www.marinesonic.com/ found the "Atlanta" 650 feet below the surface. Check out the press release, story and video at https://www.shipwreckmuseum.com/