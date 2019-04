Poláci pálili slaměného Jidáše, nápadně připomínal karikaturu Žida

VIDEO: Residents of the southern Polish town of Pruchnik beating and burning a Jew-doll this weekend. Where do Labour supporters who don?t believe the Jewish people should have their own tiny safe haven country suggest European (and other) Jews go to escape Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

