Pohřbívají pokémony. Žert francouzského novináře pobouřil truchlící Čínu

VIDEO: Another example of Coronavirus racism, this time on French channel @BFMTV. On a segment about China burying those who have died from the virus and observing a three minute silence you can hear the presenter whisper: �they�re burying Pokemon.� Gr Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Another example of Coronavirus racism, this time on French channel @BFMTV. On a segment about China burying those who have died from the virus and observing a three minute silence you can hear the presenter whisper: “they’re burying Pokemon.” Gross. https://t.co/l2Ha3obstG