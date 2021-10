Sopka na La Palmě zuří už měsíc, kromě lidí záchranáři vysvobodili i zvířata

Update2⃣6⃣ #EMSR546 #ErupciónLaPalma For the first time in our #RapidMapping history, we have used radar imagery acquired by the PAZ satellite❗️ As of 19 October at 18:56 UTC ▶️Extent of the lava flow: 866.1 ha (+54.3ha in 48h) ▶️2185 destroyed buildings (+229 in 48h) https://t.co/4IRwyybl9r