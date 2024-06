Orbánova eskorta měla v Německu nehodu. Zemřel policista na motorce

🚨🇩🇪BREAKING: POLICE OFFICER ESCORTING HUNGARIAN PM KILLED IN GERMANY



A driver crashed into 2 police motorcycles that were escorting Viktor Orbán’s motorcade through Stuttgart.



1 officer was killed, and another was seriously injured after the BMW driver failed to notice the… https://t.co/6Q2ianUK8u https://t.co/IqHhImlIwF