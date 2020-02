Reliéf Židů se sviní zůstane na německém kostele, soud zamítl odstranění

VIDEO: A German court ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim that it was defamatory and should be removed https://t.co/8T9SvV4op3 https://t.co/jAxypL9Tp2 Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

A German court ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim that it was defamatory and should be removed https://t.co/8T9SvV4op3 https://t.co/jAxypL9Tp2