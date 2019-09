Nalezen po 22 letech. Zmizelého muže objevil bývalý soused přes Google Maps

A previous resident living in Grand Isles was doing a “google search” on google earth, in the area and noticed what appeared to be a vehicle in the pond behind a residence. That previous resident contacted the current resident living on Moon Bay Circle and advised he noticed what appears to be a vehicle in a pond behind his home. The current resident activated his personal drone and confirmed what the previous resident saw and immediately contacted PBSO.



Upon arrival deputie...s confirmed there was a vehicle in the pond. The vehicle’s exterior was heavily calcified and was obviously in the water for a significant amount of time. Upon removing the vehicle skeleton remains were found inside.