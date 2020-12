Starci, kteří odmítli odejít. Arméni poznali muže, jimž Azerové uřízli hlavy

#BREAKING! The #Artsakh/#Karabakh #HumanRights #Ombudsman @Artak_Beglaryan delivered a call upon intl community on #Azerbaijan #WarCrimes with cruel proofs. Being blind himself as a result of Az landmine explosion, he calls: Stop Talking! Start Acting! #DontBeBlind!!! https://t.co/wp7WOYtDl5