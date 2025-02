Takhle vypadá kompetentní vedení, napsal Musk o ruské delegaci v Rijádu

🚨🇷🇺BREAKING: RUSSIA'S LAVROV ARRIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA FOR U.S. TALKS ON UKRAINE WAR



A high-level Russian delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, has landed in Riyadh for direct talks with U.S. officials.



Ushakov: “The main thing is to… https://t.co/3yVjV9mPLY https://t.co/Li3a44RD8B https://t.co/jRAtFwZGZN