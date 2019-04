Letadlo u Mount Everestu narazilo při startu do vrtulníku. Tři lidé zemřeli

VIDEO: A Summit Airlines plane has crashed this morning in Lukla (#Everest) upon take-off to Ramechhap in #Nepal. A helicopter was also involved in the incident. Media is reporting 4 dead and multiple injuries. So far no reports of tourists being onboard. h Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

A Summit Airlines plane has crashed this morning in Lukla (#Everest) upon take-off to Ramechhap in #Nepal. A helicopter was also involved in the incident. Media is reporting 4 dead and multiple injuries. So far no reports of tourists being onboard. https://t.co/e4ymGQtgOj