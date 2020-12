Záhada pokračuje, v Kalifornii se objevil a zase zmizel neznámý hranol

MONOLITH UPDATE!



Many of you have had questions around the appearance and disappearance of the Monolith on top of Pine Mountain in Stadium Park. At this time, the Monolith has been taken down by a group that traveled over five hours in the middle of the night to remove the mysterious 3-sided steel structure that stood about 10 ft. tall and appeared to weigh an estimated 200 pounds.



If you have any information about the Monolith's arrival and/ or departure, please contact the... Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.