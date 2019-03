Modrou velrybu nahradila Momo challenge. Děti děsí opět jen možný hoax

We have become increasingly aware of highly inappropriate videos circulating online and are being viewed by children across the school. These video clips are appearing on many social media sites and YouTube (including Kids YouTube). One of the videos starts innocently, like the start of a Peppa Pig episode for example, but quickly turn into an altered version with violence and offensive language.



Another video clip is going by the name of 'MoMo' which shows a warped white mas...k which is promoting children to do dangerous tasks without telling their parents. Examples we have noticed in school include asking the children to turn the gas on or to find and take tablets.