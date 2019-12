V Kazachstánu se krátce po startu zřítilo letadlo, nejméně 14 mrtvých

VIDEO: #UPDATE Death toll in Bek Air plane crash in Kazakhstan rises to 9, at least 9 others injured, including children (via @RT_com) https://t.co/8HFGrs0QJu Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#UPDATE Death toll in Bek Air plane crash in Kazakhstan rises to 9, at least 9 others injured, including children (via @RT_com) https://t.co/8HFGrs0QJu